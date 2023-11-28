SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH- We were so lucky to have Danielle Baker, owner of Just Peachy, UT, come to talk to us about Holiday Friendship Bracelet Garlands!

She taught us how to make this viral garland in a couple easy steps. You string the garland together with a fishing line and an upholstery needle. You string together ball-pit balls, available on Amazon and Walmart, and foam rounds that you can get at any craft store. In order to write on the foam rounds you can use a circuit machine or write on it with marker. You can make anything from Christmas decorations to fun décor for your classroom or a birthday, spelling anything you want!



For more information or to book Danielle for your next party, you can follow her on Instagram @justpeachyut or check out her website justpeachyut.com