If you’re looking to learn how to step up your cookie game for your next fourth of July party then Jannica Mundy of Jannica’s Cookies has decorating tips for you! She came by to share some of her secrets!

Jannica has always had a desire to be creative. Growing up she enjoyed dance, gymnastics, sewing, baking, and calligraphy.

When she became a stay-at-home mom, she realized that she needed to have a creative outlet to keep her sanity.

In December of 2017, she found cookie decorating. Over the next 9 months, she worked on developing her skills until she finally opened Jannica’s Cookies in September of 2018.

After 3 years of experience, she is now a self-taught baker, master decorator, and micro-influencer in Herriman, Utah.

She owns Jannica’s Cookies, which specializes in custom cookies and artisan confections, and teaches classes with a focus on decorating with royal icing.

Students range from newbies to expert levels.

During 2020, she took my business virtual and offered team building and networking courses for many businesses inside and outside of Utah.

Today she is going to show how to make an easy patriotic cookie for your 4th of July party this coming weekend! We are sticking with red, white, and blue to compliment all your holiday decor!

She chose a simple design that doesn’t require a lot of supplies. This can be used with home-baked sugar cookies or store-bought sugar cookies.

Her royal icing recipe and guide are available for purchase on her website if you want to learn how to make royal icing.

Today, due to limited time she will just be focusing on showing royal icing consistency and deciding technique for this marble design.

Directions for Baking/Decorating Tip:

-Royal Icing Consistency

-Flood Icing

-Icing Bags/Ziploc Bags

-Drizzling Colors

-Dipping Cookie

-Removing excess icing

-Drying Time

Recipe:

If you want to learn how to make your own royal icing, Jannica sells her recipe on her website.

*Jannica’s Cookies Royal Icing Recipe + Guide available on my website jannicascookies.com -> digital downloads*

Find Jannica’s Cookies online, and IG.