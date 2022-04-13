D’Arcy Vandenberg, Blogger, and stylist joined hour two of GTU to share tips for dressing chic at any age! Vandenberg helps midlife women look and feel good. Vandenberg showcased a few staple pieces that are great to start with.

Neutral clothes are a strong trend this season. White denim is chic and timeless for Spring and Summer. Vandenbergs’ model showcased a monochromatic look. Vandenberg added touches of tan to add more dimension to the outfit. All pieces shown are from White House Black Market.

Blazers are also a great staple to have for Spring and Summer. Blazers can be either dressed up or down. Blazers can be worn with shorts, skirts, or jeans! Vandenberg also shared how important it is to accessorize. Whether it’s layered jewelry, beaded belts, or simple earrings. Accessories elevate any outfit.

Business Information

Website: Dear D’Arcy

Instagram: @darcyvandenberg