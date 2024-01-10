How can you get in shape by shivering? Today in the studio, Allison Roberts and Austin Wright joined us to discuss Burst Fitness. The two have both been on significant fitness journeys with Austin losing 110 pounds through micro goals, changing his life, and now spreading his love for fitness around the world.

Allison was a national athlete for cross country, but starting a family and a career meant less time for working out. She gained thirty pounds and began to research ways to lose weight in a short amount of time, which is how she found shivering! Shaking mimics shivering, which is the body’s fastest way to burn calories. You’ll burn 120x more calories by shivering for one minute than by sitting down. Shivering also releases stored body fat, which makes your hunger go away for up to 2 hours, like a natural Ozempic.

Allison and Austin had the hosts try it out, and it was a workout, to say the least.

For more information you can go to their website burstfitnessapp.com or download the Burst Fitness app. you can get 50% off the Burst Fitness App Subscription, $49 for 1 year of fitness with code GTU.