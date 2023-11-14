SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Today, we were so lucky to be joined by Courtney Killpack, the CEO of Bra Fittings by Court. She came on to talk about how you can find your individual bra size. Bra Fittings by Court is a bra fitting boutique and a 3X National Award-winning Lingerie Store (Best of Intima Awards). These awards recognized Bra Fittings by Court as one of the best independently owned lingerie stores in North America and Canada. Bra Fitting by Court recently opened their first brick-and-mortar store in Kaysville and strive to help others feel more confident and beautiful by fixing their bra problems.

How do you find your bra size? Courtney said the best way is to come in and get professionally fitted. They carry over 160 sizes and over 20 brands from around the world. Bra Fittings by Court is trained to fit for every type of bra, from nursing, sports, strapless, everyday, minimizer, push-up, and wireless. They charge a $45 first-time fitting fee, refitting’s are $15, and exchanges and returns are always free. Courtney says you can also use their free bra size calculator. All you have to do is take your band and bust measurements with a flexible measuring tape and identify your breast shape to find what size, styles, and brands they recommend. You can purchase them off their website, and they offer free shipping on purchases over $100. They are having their pre-black Friday sale going on until the 23rd. You can get bras and swimwear up to 50% off, no code needed!

For more information, check out their website brafittingsbycourt.com or follow their Instagram @brafittingsbycourt