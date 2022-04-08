It is common to lose sight of the purpose of why we do what we do. Ashley Lovell, Associate Marriage and Family Therapist joined us on the show to help us consider the purpose of intimacy and expand our vision surrounding the topic.

Some common purposes of intimacy are to serve and be served, to procreate, reduce stress, and connect with your partner. Lovell, however, explained that there can often be helpful purposes and less helpful purposes.

Approaching sex with a purpose in mind rather than performance or a specific pattern of actions can help reduce anxiety and unhelpful expectations. It also fosters conversation and adaptability across the inevitable changes of life.

Instagram: @covenanttherapy

