SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In a virtual world of screens, phones, and texting, kids can get lost in their phones, missing out on key experiences that help develop social and speaking skills. Stuart Fedderson joined us to talk about ways you can help your child or teen improve their everyday face-to-face conversations.

According to a Pew Research Center study, one in three teens send over 100 text messages a day, and more than half of teens prefer texting over face-to-face communication. This dependency on virtual communication can hinder teens later in their life when they are looking for jobs or trying to work with colleagues.

To encourage kids and teens to develop their communication skills, Stuart suggests that parents use board games and host family game nights. Board games promote communication and conflict resolution in a fun way, and anyone can participate.

Limiting screen time is also very important to creating communication skills, and if you think your child still needs more practice communicating, then hiring a social and communication coach is another great option.

