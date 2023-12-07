SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Joni Clark, from the children’s center, gave us tips to help provide a healthy atmosphere for our kids during the holiday chaos. The Children’s Center in Utah provides mental healthcare to equip young ones with support and ideas to improve their mental health.

Joni’s first piece of advice is to check in with your own emotions. Infants will look towards caregivers for guidance, so make sure to remain calm and set a calm example. Remember the importance of routines during the holidays, be realistic about planning, and remember kids’ routines are important. Create a space for children to express themselves, they may need a little more time this holiday season. Ask them questions like How can I support you? What do you need? You don’t have to spend great amounts of money to make your children happy this season, sentimental memories are a gift that keeps on giving.

For more information go to the childrenscenter.org.