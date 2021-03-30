How to add that ‘wow’ factor to your wedding with flowers

Executive director Megan Johnson with The Emily Effect and Founder of Stiry Dan Davis stopped by to tell us all about The Emily Effect Film. The Emily Effect mission is to provide resources to families and support for women suffering from perinatal mood disorders. In an effort to end the stigma and end the shame, they are producing real and raw stories of mothers and families who have faced these issues.

They want to make sure every mom knows they don't have to white knuckle their way through this experience, and that you are not alone! Most importantly, you can find healing through practical solutions. They're kicking off this series of stories by launching a short documentary on Megan's sister Emily.