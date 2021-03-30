How to add that ‘wow’ factor to your wedding with flowers

- Betsy Borden from Dancing Daisies Floral joins us this morning to talk about wedding season 2021. After the shut down in 2020, weddings are definitely happening this year and they are more personal than ever. Brides are wanting a more intimate wedding – with small memorable details for their guests. Because of that, Borden says when it comes to flowers it’s important to go “Beyond the Bouquet!”
- She says bouquets are still the focal piece, but brides want something that really stands out; something memorable for their guests – something that gives a “Wow Factor” to their special day. “Wow Factors” can be a unique, designated photo opportunity piece like a backdrop or arch, or wearable “Botanical Couture” or even Wearable Floral Design. Model Janelle Laswell is wearing a Tatiana Meyer’s gown and a botanical couture necklace made by Dancing Daisies Floral. The sky is the limit this year when it comes to what you can do with flowers, Borden has brides who order flower belts, rings even flower earrings!
If you would like to book your wedding with Dancing Daisies Floral before April 30th, you get a free Bridal Toss Bouquet!
Instagram: @dancingdaisiesfloral
www.dancingdaisiesfloral.com
Photo Credits:
Salt Flats Floral Installation: McKenzie Deacons