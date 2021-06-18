How this baker is sharing good through service and cake

From wedding and birthday cakes to classes for kids and adults, Julie Mcrae, owner of CBJ and Company does it all! She explained to us how she is sharing good through service and cake!

How did CBJ and Company begin?

Julie started baking cakes as a hobby and eventually, it blossomed into her evolving into a cake business.

What sets CBJ apart from other cake decorators?

Their company is passionate, service-oriented, and authentic with every order

What is the #sharesomethinggood initiative?

It’s bringing awareness, providing resources to prevent teen suicide

by offering cake classes to kids, teens, and adults.

Julie’s favorite cake is the ‘Zion National Park Birthday Cake’

Find CBJ and Company online and on IG.