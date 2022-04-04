Treating skin blemishes has become easier than ever! Cassidy Sanchez, a Plasma Pen Practitioner, joined hour one of GTU to give viewers an insight into what a plasma pen can do! Sanchez started jet plasma on her journey of searching on how to tighten my skin and help with redness in the skin while trying to avoid injections and surgery.

Jet Plasma pen is a handheld plasma device that uses a cooler atmospheric temperature so does not create surface trauma like traditional fibroblast plasma. This extremely powerful device penetrates 13,000 volts of plasma through the epidermis, into the dermal and subcutaneous layers of the skin stimulating high levels of collagen and remodeling the cellular structure from the inside out.

When Jet plasma is mixed with oxide-oxygen, ozone is created which kills surface bacteria and is anti-inflammatory to aid in calming keratosis, eczema, and rosacea. Jet Plasma is used to tighten the skin, diminish wrinkles, diminish hyperpigmentation, treat acne, scarring, stretch marks, and aids in product absorption that otherwise couldn’t penetrate as deep without needle injection.

No need to use needles and numbing cream, this device is painless! All treatments are done with a clean makeup-free face. The results last up to 2-4 years. A full-face treatment is done in 10 to 15 minutes.

The final results of jet plasma pen or any esthetic treatment are dependent on healthy lifestyle factors such as drinking, smoking, food habits, age, and genetics must be taken into consideration not every person will have the same results.

Jet Plasma can be used two weeks from the last time Botox or filler was injected. Anyone under 18 who has acne or scarring treatment can have it done with a parent’s consent.

Contraindications for having a Jet Plasma pen done would be having a pacemaker, pregnancy, hypersensitive, cancerous lesions, implanted neurostimulator, or any electrical implanted device.

Instagram: @blastbycass

Email: plasmafibroblastbycass@gmail.com