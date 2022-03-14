Anya Fazulyanov, Owner of Anya’s Cookies joined us on GTU to share how her passion for baking turned into a business. Fazulyanov is only 16 years old and creates an array of beautiful cookies. Fazulyanov started baking 2 years ago when she took her first baking class. Fazulyanov immediately fell in love with creating art with food. Fazulyanov would make cookies for fun and give them out to friends and family.

The word got out and Fazulyanov kept getting more popular. And that’s when Anya Cookies was created. Fazulyanov pays attention to detail when making cookies. Fazulyanov offers a variety of different cookie looks and themes. Fazulyanov can do it all!

Fazulyanov spent a weekend at Cookie Con, a convention where cookie makers from everywhere come together to network and learn more cookie hacks! Fazulyanov continues to juggle being a full time student and business owner.

If you or a friend would like to support Fazulyanov and her business Anya’s Cookies, there is an order form on the website and her Instagram bio!

Website: anyascookies.com

Instagram: @anyascookies