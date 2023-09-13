Jeanette Padilla Vega, Founder/CEO/President of the Food Justice Coalition was in studio to promote Sabores Ancestrales: Honoring Hispanic Culinary Roots. This exciting celebration is not only a joyful homage to Hispanic heritage, but also a heartfelt fundraiser dedicated to promoting food security for Utahns experiencing hunger.

She tells us that rising food costs disproportionately affect the Hispanic/Latino community. The Hispanic/Latino is the largest minority population in our state. Supporting local food security efforts is crucial, now more than ever.

Event tickets are $25 online and $40 at the door. September15th from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at PublikSpace 975S West Temple Salt Lake City.

Website: https://www.foodjusticecoalition.org/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodjusticecoalition/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/foodjusticecoalition/?paipv=0&eav=AfZPeUBN34Rv2TxvzOeWL3HlRxhuXX90_nEdtTli9RuI-QHEXFDSTvIjQY0pwkyE-Ww&_rdr

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@foodjusticecoalition