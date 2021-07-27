Hiking with your toddler made simple

Home to innumerable amounts of scenic hikes, Utah is known for its beauty and adventure. Hiking with children can seem like a complicated task. Hailey Terry, Utah Hiking Mom, visited us today to explain how you can create the best outdoor experience for you and your children.

Terry empathizes with the exhaustion and fear that new parents can feel. Terry receives texts from many new parents explaining that they never thought they could have adventure after having kids.

“But you can!” Terry encourages. “You really can.”

Terry showcased many of the “go-to” items she takes with her on her hikes with her son, including an adorable toddler sleeping bag for those overnight camping trips.

For tips on how to get the best experience out of hiking for you and your toddler, visit Utah Hiking Mom on IG or her blog.