Here’s the answer to “Mom, I’m bored!”

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It never fails. There’s always something to do around the house, but the kids still aren’t satisfied. It’s pretty safe to say you’ve heard this once or twice, “Mom, I’m bored. There’s nothing to do!”

McKell Moeller from Utah Valley Moms & Salt Lake Moms has some fun, family-friendly, fall activity suggestions that are sure to be kid-approved as well.

Fun Fall Family Activities

Riley’s U Pick in American Fork

• Free wagon ride out to pick your fruit and veggies on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays

• Food trucks

• Pumpkin picking

• Homemade frozen Apple Slush

• There’s also a location in Genola that has Peach and Apple Picking, plus you can pick veggies and pumpkins

Family Activities Offering Discount Codes

• Crazy Corn Maze in West Jordan is offering 15% off your entire ticket – Use code: Good Things Utah

• Glen Rays Corn Maze in Spanish Fork is offering $2 off their Corn Maze admission pass – Use code: Good Things Utah.

• Wilkerson Farm in Orem is offering $2 off each admission – Use Code: GOOD THINGS UTAH (all capitalized)

Spooky Dinner at Home

• Choose what you want to make

• Assign the food Halloween themed names

• You’ll want lots of paper plates

• Use a sheet or something to hang up in the kitchen to hide the food

• Enough menu papers for the amount of people, and one for you as a key

• Remember to clear away everything after each course to make it more fun

The Food Its Halloween Name

Boba Drink – Frog Eye Stew Rice A Roni – Squirming Maggots Baby Carrots – Dead Man’s Toes Fettuccini – Goblin Guts Grilled Chicken – Zombie Chunks Salad – Swamp Scrapings Ranch Dressing – Pond Scum Roll – Owl’s Eye Butter – Slippery Slime Red Jello – Dracula’s Delight Choc. Pudding – Graveyard Grounds Fork – Haybale Heaver Knife – Impaled!!! Spoon – Grave Digger Toothpick – Vampire’s Doom Napkin – Mummy’s Wrap

