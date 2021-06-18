Here are some events to check out to celebrate Juneteenth

Bringing Utah’s diverse communities together, experience all these family fun Juneteenth events this month! CJ Drisdom, CEO & Tour Manager of Changing Lanes ENT Group, Lakehouse Studios, and Alonso Oliver from the Young OG Perspective Media is sharing what events to check out!
A sort of second Independence Day, Juneteenth commemorates emancipation from slavery. On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger declared the end of slavery in Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and weeks after the American Civil War ended. (Texas was so far west that news didn’t travel quickly.) Since then, Juneteenth has spread from Texas-based celebrations to a holiday celebrated more widely by Black people across the U.S.
Cameron Williams Memorial
1st Date: Saturday, June 19th
Location: Point Church
Time: 1 PM – 3 PM
2nd Date: Sunday, June 20th
Location: Living Aquarium
Time: 7:30 PM – 9 PM
Changing Lanes ENT Group:
Here in Utah, there are lots of ways to celebrate Juneteenth while supporting black artists, businesses, and community leaders. Here are just a few of them:
Juneteenth Events:
Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin Quintet Juneteenth Celebration
Free Concert
Date: June 19th
Time: 8 PM
Location: Gallivan Center, SLC
Juneteenth Festival: Solidarity and Unity
BBQ & Unity Kickball Game
Date: June 19th
Time: 11 AM – 2 PM
Location: Aggie Legacy Fields
Juneteenth Freedom Day
Concert
Date: June 19th
Time: 6 PM
Location: The Complex
Juneteenth Summer of Love
Date: June 19th
Time: 1 PM – 3 PM
Location: Washington Square
Utah Juneteenth Festival and Father’s Day
Tribute
1st Date: June 19th
Time: 12 PM – 9 PM
2nd Date: June 2nd
Time: 12 PM – 8 PM
Location: Ogden Amphitheater