Here are some events to check out to celebrate Juneteenth

Bringing Utah’s diverse communities together, experience all these family fun Juneteenth events this month! CJ Drisdom, CEO & Tour Manager of Changing Lanes ENT Group, Lakehouse Studios, and Alonso Oliver from the Young OG Perspective Media is sharing what events to check out!

A sort of second Independence Day, Juneteenth commemorates emancipation from slavery. On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger declared the end of slavery in Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and weeks after the American Civil War ended. (Texas was so far west that news didn’t travel quickly.) Since then, Juneteenth has spread from Texas-based celebrations to a holiday celebrated more widely by Black people across the U.S.

Cameron Williams Memorial

1st Date: Saturday, June 19th

Location: Point Church

Time: 1 PM – 3 PM

2nd Date: Sunday, June 20th

Location: Living Aquarium

Time: 7:30 PM – 9 PM

Here in Utah, there are lots of ways to celebrate Juneteenth while supporting black artists, businesses, and community leaders. Here are just a few of them:

Juneteenth Events:

Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin Quintet Juneteenth Celebration

Free Concert

Date: June 19th

Time: 8 PM

Location: Gallivan Center, SLC

Juneteenth Festival: Solidarity and Unity

BBQ & Unity Kickball Game

Date: June 19th

Time: 11 AM – 2 PM

Location: Aggie Legacy Fields

Juneteenth Freedom Day

Concert

Date: June 19th

Time: 6 PM

Location: The Complex

Juneteenth Summer of Love

Date: June 19th

Time: 1 PM – 3 PM

Location: Washington Square

Utah Juneteenth Festival and Father’s Day

Tribute

1st Date: June 19th

Time: 12 PM – 9 PM

2nd Date: June 2nd

Time: 12 PM – 8 PM

Location: Ogden Amphitheater