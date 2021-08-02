Helping your kids adjust to a new baby

Bringing a new baby into the family is incredibly exciting! At times, your other kids may struggle to adjust to a growing family. Lucky for us, Kashia Palmer came by to give us tips on how to help our children adapt.

Palmer recommended four tips to help the new family dynamic transition smoother.

Don’t force a relationship between the baby and the siblings. Respecting their “no” Be sure to spend equal time with everyone. Include the older sibling in fun things with the new baby.

