SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Moms do it all! They truly are the Superwomen in our lives. Sometimes though, it can be challenging for her to find a job, especially if she has been out of the workforce for sometime. Izabel Neeley, program manager from People Helping People, along side Michelle Weekes, People Helping People success story, came to the studio to share how the organizations assists women and lower income people in need find jobs.

The program helps individuals in the hiring process as well as assist in finding a job that best suits their needs and also lets them use their skills. The program is free and gives people assistance from the employer’s perspective which helps clients know how to market themselves. The transition from staying at home and reentering the workplace can be intimidating and many women may feel as though they do not know how to accurately navigate.

The program is designed to help people of any skill level or work history find how to emphasize their resume and showcase those skills. “You may not have worked in 20 years but [when it comes to] running a household there are so many skills that translate to the workplace,” said Neeley. “Those are things we should be able to advocate for ourselves and show an employer that they are valuable because a lot goes into being a mom.” While they want to help women who have been out of the workforce for quite sometime to raise families, The organization is not just for mothers and is available for anyone.

Here in Utah, many women marry young and have children shortly after they marry. Unfortunately, many also find themselves divorced or in situations where they do not have a second income. Weekes found herself in this exact situation and made the choice go get a bachelor’s degree. Even after obtaining a degree, she felt that she still did not know where to go and get help. She credits the organization for helping her. “[People Helping People is a] fascinating [and] lovely group. They not only taught me how to speak on behalf of myself, they [also] do 30 second commercials so you can do an interview,” said Weekes. “I’ve got a very good job now because of People Helping People.” Weekes was able to get assistance from someone at the organization who previously worked at her current job. In addition to new career, Weekes gained the confidence she needed to be hired.

There will be a job fair on Thursday, March 23 from 5 p.m. at the Sorenson Unity Center. The event is open to anyone 21 years of age or older of any gender.