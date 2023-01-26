SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Offering real life solutions to real life problems is the key. The Resilience Talk Network is here to be a safe place and help people cope with everyday challenges. Brad Neufeld, Founder of Resilience Talk Network, joined with Al Richards from The Other Side Addiction Podcast share their perspectives on how sharing your story can help others.

The Resilience Talk Network has guests share stories from virtually any challenge you can think of including the death of a child and a family member battling addiction. The stories are all inspirational and are intended to provide hope to listeners. “Our world is filled with negativity,” said Neufeld. “I wanted to bring some positivity to it.” Neufeld wants voices of everyday people who have over came hardships to be celebrated. The network features people from all different sides, just like Richards.

Richards felt inspired to share his story both as someone who battled addiction and as someone who was the spouse of someone who battled addiction. Richards, who has two record shows on Thursdays and one live show on Wednesdays on the network, wants to provide comfort and guidance who may not know how to approach these situations. “It’s really easy for us to say ‘just stop’, but we’ve not really walked those shoes,” said Richards. “We don’t know what they’re going through.” Richards also said a common misconception is that addicts are actively choosing their addiction but often times it is much deeper than that. Addictions can start from suffering from mental illness, trauma or anything else inside and is used as a coping mechanism. In addition to helping people who are suffering from their own addition or a loved one’s addiction, Richards hopes that the podcast will provide insight to others and have a better understanding to those who are unfamiliar with addictions.

For free podcast consultations, visit their website. The network also invites anyone to share their story with them.