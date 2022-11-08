Just because Halloween ended last week doesn’t mean it’s time to stop dressing up. Rose Storey alongside her two darling little ones shared a fun DIY Thanksgiving inspired costume. This costume will be a big hit with the kiddos. It is both a great activity and a cute thing to wear.

Grab a paper grocery bag and cut on the side where the creases are. This will open up the bag and the corners will protrude to the side and the bag will be like an apron. Storey likes to turn it inside out so the solid brown will appear instead of the logos. To make turkey leaves, Storey recommends using a half cup measuring cup to trace it and cut with a box cutter or razor. Storey recommends adding splashes of color to create the turkey headpiece as well as the turkey feet.

Instagram: @rosestorey

rosestorey.blogspot.com