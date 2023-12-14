SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Today in the studio, we had Rocky, a mixed pup looking for his forever home, and Ryan Degrey with SLCO animal services. Ryan came to tell us about their December adoption promo, $25 for dogs and $10 for cats. SLCO Animal Services is hosting a Home For The Howlidays Adoption Shindig: this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the shelter. All adoption fees will be waived, and you and your little ones can get your picture taken with Santa. If you can’t take home a furry friend this season, consider donating to their giving tree for shelter pets. You can bring dog items such as canned dog food, soft treats, large milk bones, nylabones, canned pumpkin, applesauce, large dog leashes, and dog toys. Cat items you can donate are soft treats, canned PATE cat food, scratching pads, and cat toys.

To adopt rocky or find more information, go to adoptutahpets.org or to look into the benefits and to be a volunteer look at, How volunteers are improving the lives of shelter animals in salt lake county.