Co-founders of the Harvest Hope 5k, Billy Affleck and David West, came to talk about their upcoming run. Harvest hope is a local 5k, all 6 cofounders grew up here in Salt Lake valley. It began in 2018 and they have raised $100k and helped over Kenyans to better their own lives and their communities. Another on-going project they have is a community car wash and providing micro-loans for small businesses in Kenyan. The 5k this Saturday is a great way to include your whole family in helping people on the other side of the world. There will be a waffle food truck, giant inflatable slide, yard games, popcorn machine, etc. This will start at 9am (check in at 8am) on September 10th. For every dollar donated at this event it will be doubled by a generous donor.

Instagram: harvesthope_africa

Facebook: Harvest Hope Inc

Website: harvesthopeafrica.com

