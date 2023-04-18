SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Samantha and Spencer Fillerup, owners of Blue Branches came to the GTU set to share some of their healing goodness! Blue Branches offers a plethora of products including healing tools and supplies, household items, skincare, personal hygiene products and even herbal teas. Mrs. Fillerup was inspired to become a licensed herbalist and create the line after seeing her family’s struggle with several skin and stomach problems and knew there had to be a natural way to cure these conditions. Since creating these products, The Fillerups have seen a vast improvement in their family’s health, overall wellbeing and quality of life. In addition to selling wholesome products made from only natural and organic ingredients, Blue Branches also offers Reiki Healing services.

The brand is determined to find natural ways of healing that are effective and safe for everyone. Not only are all of the products natural, but they are made with sustainable packaging and can fit in a low waste and even zero waste lifestyle. There are also accessories that can be used for the products that are also low waste and zero waste. Most of the products are fully vegan. The herbal teas are among The Fillerup’s most beloved items. Not only are these teas delicious but they also have healing properties and there are blends to promote healthy living including lactation, headache relief, digestion, sleep aid, menstrual relief, muscle relief, energy boosting and more. Currently, Blue Branches is offering 10% off all purchases with promo code “goodthingsutah10” .