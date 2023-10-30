GOOD THINGS UTAH – Utah Homicide Survivors is primarily legal services for families of domestic violence Homicide victims. The organization brings hope, healing and justice for affected families. Often those include children of victims who need someone to advocate for them. Brandon Merrill with Utah Homicide Survivors has created a virtual memory wall for people to post pictures in memory of their loved ones lost to homicide. The organization is holding its second annual Hope, Healing and Justice Banquet on November 9.

Join Utah Homicide Survivors in honoring individuals who’ve provided outstanding advocacy for the families of murder victims during 2023. The evening will include a wonderful meal, silent auction, and award presentations made by the individuals who’ve benefitted most from the honorees’ work.

One of the awards is named the “Marcos Ortiz Healing Through Journalism Award” and Marcos will be the first recipient posthumously awarded. Marcos was a long standing and respected journalist of ABC4Utah often reporting on cold cases and hosted ‘The Justice Files.’

www.utahhomicidesurvivors.org