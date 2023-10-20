What’s a birthday show without merch? Jonny Johnson of Lift Threadz shows us unique ways to stand out with your brand. He tells us started in print and promo in 2010 when he couldn’t find anyone who had his vision with what apparel can do for the culture in a company, so I self taught myself how to design.

Fast forward to 2021 when Jonny realized most companies doing print and promo does the same thing. Lift Threadz decided to set themselves apart by making their own custom high end apparel.

“We are constantly trying to make it so our clients get the newest technology when it comes to growing their brand.” We loved the sweaters, socks, fanny packs, hats, and more!