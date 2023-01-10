NEPHI, Utah- (Good Things Utah) There’s no better way to enjoy the winter season than with a bowl full of chili. Chef Austin Buhler shares his must have chili recipe that will be a hit for everyone. This will bring warmth for your mind, soul and body. The best part is that it is an all vegetarian recipe! It can also be easily modified for dairy free and vegan, just in time for Veganuary. This is also gluten free. This recipe is a great way to get those veggies in and whatever you have in your fridge will be perfect.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp oil

2 medium carrots, diced

8 oz mushroom, quartered

1 green pepper, diced

1 small onion, diced

1 cup corn kernels, fresh or frozen

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 cup sliced black olives

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cans crushed tomatoes

4 cups veggie broth

1 “not chicken” or “not beef” bouillon cube

1 can Navy, Northern or Butter Beans

1 can chickpeas

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp Mexican oregano

1 tsp cumin

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp Smokin Mama Smoked Lime Salt

1 tbsp Buhler’s Gourmet seasoned salt

4 squares dark chocolate

Sautee your veggies except for olives and corn in a pot. Once the onions are translucent, add in your cans of tomatoes and veggie broth. Stir ingredients over heat. When ready, stir in your spices and bouillon cube. After a good stir, add in your beans, olives and corn. When the ingredients have been stirred in and are hot, break up the four chocolate squares are add to the pot. Once chocolate has melted, the chili is ready to eat. Serve with sour cream, cheese and tortilla chips. (Sub dairy free cheese and sour cream for vegan.)

Instagram: @chefaustinbuhler, @buhlersgourmet

www.buhlersgourmet.com