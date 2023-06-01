SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – To celebrate national dinosaur day, Science Content Creator Eliza Petersen joined GTU hosts to share all the ways we can learn more about prehistoric life while sharing a couple of fun facts about science and dinosaurs.

Peterson is passionate about science, particularly dinosaurs, and has loved everything surrounding those topics since the age of four. She makes videos about everything to do with science and has created a name for herself on a couple of different social media platforms including TikTok.

A fun fact Petersen shares with GTU is that not all dinosaurs we classify as dinosaurs are dinosaurs. For example, Pterodactyls are part of the pterosaur family, which is a different group of prehistoric reptiles.

The best way for you to learn more about dinosaurs, science, and prehistoric life would be to visit your local museums and follow Eliza Petersen on social media for more dinosaur content.