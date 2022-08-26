Ditch the store-bought stuff and go with handmade, local porch craft décor.

Lacey Shirah and Brittany Frank are sisters that make custom porch signs for any holiday, occasion, or to just add a pop to the entry of your home. They also make custom wreaths for front doors.

Each board is made on pine wood and sealed with polyurethane to keep extra protected from weather damage. In addition to that, high quality outdoor paint helps to avoid any weather damage or discoloring.

The signs range in price from $45 to $65 dollars.

Send them a message on Facebook or Instagram to order your custom sign or wreath.