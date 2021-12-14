Handcrafted wooden decor for your home

This father/daughter duo makes beautiful, handcrafted wooden furniture and home goods. Emily and Bob Nash named the business after their dog, Bell, who has a big blockhead. They are passionate about making sure animals get the care that they need, so they donate a portion of their profit to local animals shelters.

Emily mentioned that her father used to make and donate items for Humane Society charity events. This got them thinking that maybe they could start a business that would allow them to donate to the cause year-round. Having been in the woodworking trade for several years, the two now create beautiful and functional pieces for your home.

On the show, they showcased some of their favorite products. The first was the childhood stool. This is an item most everyone needs. They also have threaded jars you can store coffee beans and other products. They showcased decorative boxes you can use to free up space on your countertops. The most popular item they have is the coat rack. It is disguised as an art piece, but the different wooden pieces pop out as a hook for your coats, bags, and jackets.

You can check out their website and follow them on Instagram @blockhead_boutique. They have pick-up locations in Logan and Salt Lake and will deliver along the Wasatch.