Turn into a spooky vampire in a matter of minutes! This Vampire Diaries inspired look is an easy, spooky look for your Halloween costume by Sierra Miller.

First, do your makeup like normal, but go heavy on the dark eyes and contour. Next, smudge some red eyeshadow on your bottom lash line. Then, take a white liner pencil and draw lightning bolt shapes under the eyes. Trace those lines with brown, then red eyeshadow. This creates a veiny look under the eyes. Finally, use a beauty blender to put a small bit of foundation or concealer over the makeup, lightly tapping over the vein lines to make it appear as though it were under the skin. Add vampire teeth and fake blood to complete the look!