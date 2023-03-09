SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Dr. Shaun Murphy is back with another intriguing case on the upcoming episode of “The Good Doctor” titled “The Good Lawyer.” The episode guest star, Kennedy McMann as Jodi DeGroot, weighed in today on GTU.

McMann is a talented actress who starred as the titular role on The CW’s series “Nancy Drew” for four seasons, based on the popular mystery novels. She recently recurred on Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies.” McMann started acting as a child as a way to cope with her OCD. She went on to study at Carnegie Mellon University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

The Good Doctor episode titled “The Good Lawyer” airs Monday, March 13th at 10pm ET/PT On ABC