SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) GTU and ABC 4’s very own camera operator, Trevor Beecher is a remarkable talent. In addition to a phenomenal camera operator, Beecher is an accomplished and gifted landscape photographer that captures the most stunning images. A beloved member of the ABC 4’s crew, Beecher has artwork that is cherished by the ABC 4 family.

Beecher started this hobby in his youth and recalls attend scout camp as a young boy where his mother gifted him a disposable camera to take pictures. It was then that he developed both numerous landscape pictures and a love of photography. Years later, shortly after Beecher graduated high school, he started taking pictures with a professional camera. Beecher has said this is his “obsession” and has also changed his life. He has gained a new perspective on things and helped appreciate things. “For me, it’s more than just taking a photo,” said Beecher. “You’re capturing a moment in time. I think it’s important to kind of stop and take a moment sometimes and see the world.” Beecher believes photos not only help people be in the moment but also help relive the moment.

