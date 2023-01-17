SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chips and cracks in your vehicle’s windshield are not just annoying, they can be hazardous to your safety as well. Salt Lake County based Rock Doc Auto Glass Replacement & Repair is available to help you keep the view through your windshield crystal clear while you’re on the road.

Rock Doc has two locations, soon to be three, in the southwest region of Salt Lake County – serving customers at these Sparkle Express Carwash locations:

13326 South Market Center in Riverton

11643 S Redwood Rd in South Jordan

Third Location Opening Soon in Bluffdale

Owner, Raymond Munoz, says the company’s team of repair specialists and technicians are mobile and equipped to come to a client’s location to repair chips and cracks. The award-winning Rock Doc team focuses on providing fast, safe, and convenient mobile windshield repair. Munoz says they work with you availability and schedule to promptly repair any damages to your windshield and to help prevent chips from getting worse.

