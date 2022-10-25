Governor Spencer Cox declares Good Things Utah Day. He walks us through the last twenty years with his wife Abby.

“We only had about 2.2 million people twenty years ago. Now we have 3.3 million people,” he said. He looks at the diversity of the state, the economy, and their experience.

Abby Cox talked about what they expected of the future twenty years ago. She said she never thought that being first lady to the Governor of Utah was in the cards.

Governor Cox talked about the challenges currently in Utah. The first is the housing cost, and the second is water. The economy, he said, also matters and Utah has one of the best economies in the United States as of late.

The couple then played Utah Trivia.