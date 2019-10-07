Giving Taco Tuesday a whole new meaning!

Sweet Rolled Tacos is the newest and most popular spot for desert at The Shops at Zion in St. George. Deena Maire joined owner Devin Graff to sample two of the most popular items of the tasty rolled ice cream.

Rainbow road is a fruity pebble flavor with cotton candy whipped cream, and 24k is chocolate coconut turned black with charcoal, and topped with gold flakes!

Devin taught Deena Marie how the deserts are made, and let her try her hand at it. There are countless flavors to choose from, as well as smoothies, juices, and coffee.

Sweet Rolled Tacos is located at 250 North Red Cliffs Drive suite no. 6, Saint George Utah 84790 or browse the menu at sweetrolledtacos.com