SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- A new small business, Zenzee Boutique, recently opened in SLC. Sharon Backurz, the owner and designer, came in with Emma, another designer, to talk about some of their newest fashions.

Zenzee is a memorable women-owned business. They can make unique clothing items by embroidery, and a lot of their pieces are done in-house by two sewists/designers. All of their items are in small batches, and they even deconstruct and reconstruct clothing items to make them more unique and styled. At Zenzee, there is something for all ages. The hosts loved the special items like the skirts made out of old parachutes.

For more information, you can look at their website www.shopzenzee.com, or follow their Instagram @zenzeeofficial.