Once again, B98.7 has teamed up with the Summerhays Santa, to give the gift of music. Do you know someone who needs an instrument? Nominate them here and tell them why they deserve a new instrument, and the Summerhays Santa could make their Christmas wish come true.

Have a previously loved instrument you’re no longer using? Donate it at Summerhays and get it in the hands of someone who needs it. One of the nominees last year was a young girl whose parents had gone through a rough divorce. At the tail end of covid, she was thinking about committing suicide, and one of the things that got her through was playing her violin.

Summerhays has locations in Murray, Layton, and Orem.

For more information look at b987.com or follow their Instagram. @b987slc