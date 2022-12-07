Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — If you are looking for a way to donate this Christmas season, listen up! Toys for Tots is hosting its annual toy drive and they still need your help.

Representing Papa Murphy’s in the Good Things Utah studio is Jared McDougal and representing our United States Marines is Gunnery Sergeant Alejandro Ortizchavez.

When you come into any location to donate an unwrapped toy, Papa Murphy’s will give you a card for future visits that includes free items, discounts on pizzas, and more! Consider this a win-win for all!

Last night, one of our own Surae Chinn, took her kids to a Papa Murphy’s location to participate in the cause. She said that the boxes were overflowing with toys and donations!

When asked if Jared was seeing plenty of turnout, he had this to say, “We are seeing a lot of people do it, but of course, we need more and more. There’s a huge need, but that’s part of the fun.”

Papa Murphy’s gets involved every year as a group of local owners who enjoy giving back, seeing all the toys come in for children, and bringing that feeling into the stores.

The U.S. Marines have been a part of Toys for Tots for 75 years! Gunnery Sergeant Alejandro Ortizchavez says, “This year they’re hoping for toy donations for children ages 0-14, but even more for ages 10-14. For boys, they’re looking for items such as skateboards or drones. Then, for the girls, they are asking for donations like makeup kits or curling irons.”

The Utah Toys for Tots program has been in place for 40 years, while ABC4 Utah has been the official television sponsor for over 20 of those years!

To learn more about how you can donate, visit the Papa Murphy’s website and you can also make your donations by December 18th at any participating Papa Murphy’s location near you or the ABC4/CW30 studios at 2175 W 1700 S. in Salt Lake City.

*Sponsored Content.