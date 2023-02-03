OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – Utah has great flavors all around the state. Rick Proffer with O Town Food Tours tells us about their new tour that highlights all the best food in the Ogden area that you won’t want to miss.

The food scene in Ogden has flourished in the past few years. More people are traveling from far distances to see what the city has to offer. O Town works to spotlight the best parts of the Ogden food scene and supports local business.

Not only does each stop on the food tour have great food, but they also include the stories of Ogden and its community. On the tour, you’ll have the chance talk about the rich history and culture of your location while you sit down to taste the food. The tour entails over two hours of connection, conversation, and good eats.

From world class sushi at Tona Sushi, to approachable fine dining at Table 25, there’s something for everyone. For those with a sweet tooth, you’ll make a stop at Sapori Italian Bakery and Café has the best cannoli in Utah and The Queen Bee for a chocolate tasting.

Experience what Ogden has to offer with the Mid-Winter launch special 2 ½ hour experience and food tastings for $75. To secure your spot on the tour, email Rick at info@otownfoodtours.com. You can also find O Town Food Tours on their website, Instagram, or Facebook.