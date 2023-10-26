Get out of survival mode, and conquer a high stress job or environment. Roy Ross works as a chief information security officer, and while he loves what he does, he tells us that the hypervigilance of the industry can take a toll unless you find ways to implement self-care. 100% of CISOs surveyed find their role stressful, with 91% saying they suffer moderate or high stress.

Embracing change and uncertainty is key, and finding comfort in the discomfort makes you more adaptable and flexible in the face of change. Schedule breaks and downtime regularly through the day, as the breaks boost productivity and creativity.

Physical health is a foundation. Prioritizing exercise, nutrition, and sleep are pillars of stress management. There is strength in seeking therapy, counseling, coaching, and mentoring as well. Keep having the conversation to destigmatize, and thrive.

