There is no doubt working out is more fun when you do it with friends. Briana Smith and Maggie Webster created a workout environment that’s worth giving a try. If you’re interested in working up a sweat in an environment that feels like a party, StepIt Fitness is for you!

StepIt is a high-energy aerobic workout full of cardio, fun dance moves, and great music. Briana and Maggie have made working out FUN! Plus, the group fitness community is something you want to be a part of. You could meet your new best friend!

They will be holding a pop-up class at Built Bar Headquarters on April 22 at 9 am. Pre-register to reserve your step Here

There are currently 50 StepIt instructors, but the demand for more classes is high. If you are interested in becoming an instructor, they will be providing certification discounts for any instructors who register for the upcoming training at FitCon happening April 22-23. Use code “STEP5” to get $5 off any purchase for Utah FitCon. In addition, code GOODTHINGS75 will get you $75 off any of our upcoming trainings! (today 4/8 only)

Instagram: @stepitfitness

Website: stepitfitness.com/