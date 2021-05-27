Get creative with an art fundraiser for those with autism and disabilities

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Columbus Center’s Art From The Heart show & auction is a disability service organization providing services for over 50 years to individuals with developmental and physical disabilities through three program areas: employment services; residential services; and a daily activity program.

In 2015, Columbus launched the NextWork Autism Program to address the unique needs of those with ASD. Young adults ages 16-26 face the highest rate of unemployment (90%) of any demographic. The NextWork program and Academy is comprised of community employment services and classes in social and independent living skills for those with a desire to learn the skills to live a more independent and integrated life in the community.

This fundraiser will be a 3-day online auction of the artwork, and an in-person art show depending on social restrictions at that time. The artwork will be comprised of commissioned local artists from the disability and autism community.

One of the most important reasons why art is so important to those on the Autism spectrum and those with other disabilities is that it provides an outlet for those who experience high levels of anxiety. In addition, for those that may be nonverbal, it helps them express their feelings and emotions. Art is a platform that helps to give a glimpse into the world of their disability.

With this, the event will help fund the programs and services for NextWork and will also provide funding to help low-income families offset the cost of tuition.

For those who are interested in contributing artwork are looking for more information check out their website. Plus, be sure to get the online access auction link for June 19th at noon. The link will be available on June 17th on their website.