SALT LAKE CITY (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – General Hospital celebrates a big milestone.

The longest running soap opera is marking 60 years with a primetime special Thursday night.

Actress Lisa Locicero who plays Olivia Quartermaine spoke with Surae Chinn before the prime time show.

The 60th anniversary special, GH: Years of Stars and Storytelling is pulling back the curtain with the cast to share lots of memories and special moments on the show.

There are several former cast members who return like Rick Springfield, Amber Tamblyn, Emma Samms and some surprises too! Current cast members include Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Finola Hughes, Cameron Mathison, Kin Shriner, Kristina Wagner, Kelly Monaco, Lynn Herring and more!

There are fun bloopers reels and a nice tribute to the fans too

This show follows the big Golden Bachelor Wedding, and will take a look back at some of our popular past weddings too! (including the biggest one of them all…Luke and Laura!)

There is a big surprise twist during the show… that will get fans buzzing!! Watch ABC4 Thursday at 9 pm.