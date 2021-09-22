Chef, Stacy Springer is back in the kitchen for hour two where she teaches us how to make her garlic chicken cheese bake bites. It’s delicious, but also fast and easy!
Garlic Chicken Cheese Bake
Ingredients:
- 2 1/4 cups Original Bisquick mix
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1 cup rotisserie-cooked chicken
- cubed 1/2 cup grated Colby Jack cheese
- 1 egg
- 1/2 apple cubed, Pink Lady
- 1/4 cup butter melted
- 1 tbsp. garlic seasoning mix, dry
- salt and pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425° F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray or cupcake pan.
- In a medium bowl, add in Bisquick, milk, egg, apple, and cooked chicken. Mix well until soft dough forms. It should be sticky and wet.
- Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet or fill cupcake tins.
- Bake 12-15 minutes, until golden brown.
- Melt butter and add garlic seasoning together in a separate bowl and brush on top of biscuits.
- Cool for 5 minutes and enjoy with your favorite vegetables or salad!
Check out her website for more spunk and tasty dishes!