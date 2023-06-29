SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Sitcom TV star and Emmy award-winning talk show host Kelly Ripa joined Nicea for an interview regarding the second season of Generation Gap.

Generation Gap is a game show from the mind of Jimmy Kimmel that brings fun to the entire family. The show features grandparents and grandchildren answering questions about each other’s generations. Ripa explains that she particularly loves this show because it’s fun to watch the wrong answers win over the laughter and the hearts, even though the right answers win the money.

Generation Gap airs June 29th at 7 pm, tune in right here on ABC, and don’t miss it!