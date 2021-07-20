Fun BBQ display ideas to make for your next summer event

Heat the barbecue! We’re taking advantage of the weeks we have left of summer and enjoying them with friends and family. Courtney Clark from Set the Stage came by to share a few tips for hosting that get-together.

Courtney showed the classic red, white and blue. The display is fun, and she offered ideas and resources to utilize an always favorite classic combo for those summer gatherings. While we get ready to celebrate our state’s heritage with Pioneer Day, Courtney believes this will appeal to everyone who keeps the colors going all month long.

She transitioned to her second display, which gives viewers a little more dressed up and just a little more classy presentation for those gatherings. This display is a neutral take. This one is perfect for smaller group gatherings, more intimate settings and is sure to impress while keeping things enjoyable and relaxed.

For both, she shared her resources and helpful tips to empower and encourage viewers to try this at their next upcoming gathering.

BBQ Display Ideas

-Using the classic red, white, and blue and when/how to go neutral

-Use those baskets and bowls

-Everyone can do this! It’s a matter of using what we have and adding just a few elements.

Find Set The Stage online, IG, and FB.

