From skincare to piercing learn what is best for you

From pampering head to toe with manicures, tattoos, and lash lifts, Missi Brooks, Owner/Professional Piercer/Instructor at Obsidian beauty bar. And Summer Agrelius, Owner/Licensed Master Aesthetician of Rayne Flower Aesthetics, came by to share skincare and piercing tips.

One thing they can all agree on is that skin is always trending. At Obsidian Beauty Bar and Rayne Flower, they pride themselves in being a welcome and inclusive place for all. They help you learn the best practices for your skin, how and when to get piercings, body waxing, nails, and fine line tattoos.

Tips you can do at home for healthier skin:

Change your pillowcases regularly. Your pillowcase is the last step to your day; all the dirt, sweat, and grime from the day transfers to your pillowcase, causing acne and breakouts. Wear your SPF 365 days a year and REAPPLY. UV rays can cause up to 90% percent of aging skin before the age of 17. Lash lifting and tinting is the perfect service that will always provide a completed look with or without makeup. It is recommended every 6-8 weeks between services.

If you’re considering piercings:

A big thing to consider with piercings is what season it is getting piercings in the summer. For example, it may not be the best option if you plan on being active you can risk more infection, and it is strongly recommended not to submerge your piercing for 2-4 weeks after the piercing. Don’t touch your jewelry while healing; your hands harbor bacteria, and it will cause infection and prevent your piercing from healing correctly.

Promotion:

Mention good things Utah at your next appointment, and you could receive $200 off tuition, $10 jewelry upgrades, and $10 off your first lash lift service.

Located in Draper Freeway, close to Salt Lake City and Utah county.

12582 S Fort St, Suite A, Draper UT 84020

Find Obsidian Beauty online and on IG.

Find Rayne Flowers Aesthetics online and IG.