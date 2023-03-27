SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Friday is finally here! There’s no better way to treat yourself than to a good movie. Speaking of treats, our beloved, sweet and beautiful executive producer, Jill came in front of the camera today and joined the GTU ladies on the couch to share her movie picks of the week! In addition to being a fabulous executive producer, she is also knowledgeable about celebrity gossip, pop culture and a big movie buff with extensive cinematic trivia insight. Is there anything this woman can’t do?

She started the segment talking about the film ‘John Wyck: Chapter 4’. She said the movie is long at nearly two hours. “I’m probably gonna say about two of that is full on violence because it’s an assassin movie,” said Jill. “I was actually thoroughly entertained the whole time.” Despite not seeing the first three movies in the franchise, Jill says it is easy to comprehend and and overall good 2 hour and 49 minute movie.

The next release, ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ is a a mini series based on a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The 10 episode series is now available for streaming for Amazon Prime users. Jill is blown away! She even says “WHAT?!” It takes place in the 70s, something Jill loves. This film is her pick of the week.

The final pick is ‘Up Here’ starring Mae Whitman. Jill praises the series and it features an impressive creative team who previous worked on ‘Frozen’, ‘Frozen 2’, ‘Coco’, ‘Avenue Q’, ‘Book of Mormon’, and ‘Hamilton’. Set 1999 in New York City, the series is a Broadway based series. The series is available for streaming for Hulu users.