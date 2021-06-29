Freestyle motocross rider is pushing his limits to the extreme

Motorcross freestyle is an art that takes not only skill but mental ability. Today Alan Dixon is performing stunts throughout the valley in Utah and joins us live to talk about his upcoming events!

Alan Dixon is a 30-year-old freestyle motocross rider who’s from Alan Dixon FMX and initially bought his first bike when he was 12 years old. Dixon says that freestyle motocross is different from motocross in the sense that freestyle motocross isn’t racing but instead riding off of jumps to do a stunt before getting back onto the bike before landing.

Freestyle motocross is a dangerous sport and riders know that even with wearing safety gear getting hurt is almost always inevitable. Even with the danger of freestyle motocross riders love the adrenaline and partake in tricks such as putting their legs in the air, taking their hands off the bike, and much more.

Dixon has come up with his unique trick where he jumps off the handlebars and kicks his legs, he calls it the resurrection dance that was inspired by the Dead Body trick.

Dixon while 30 is usually the youngest guy to be partaking in this dangerous but entertaining sport as it takes a significant amount of time and dedication. Dixon tries to practice at least once a week and goes to the Jordan river public motocross track where people watch as riders try new tricks and stunts.

To watch freestyle motocross attend their summer shows on July second and another in Odgen for the Ogden rodeo the weekend of the 24th of July so don’t forget to stop by!

Find Alan on IG.