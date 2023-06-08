SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood Co-Stars of Freeform’s Cruel Summer joined GTU’s hosts for a live Zoom interview.

The next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of a teenage friendship. The story is approached by three different timelines. The season tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Luke, to follow a love triangle that has formed. The series stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza.

Sadie Stanley stars as Megan Landry, a computer coder and honor student who comes from a blue-collar family. Stanley is quickly gaining the title of one of the entertainment industry’s brightest young talents. Stanley started her acting career young as she was featured in Disney Channel’s “Kim Possible”. Since appearing in “Kim Possible”, she has had various roles in films including the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Dead to Me” and the HBO’s anthology series “Room 104”.

Lexi Underwood stars as Isabella, the daughter of foreign diplomats. Underwood is a 19-year-old actress, singer, and filmmaker. She is well known for her role in “Little Fires Everywhere”, and was nominated for a 2021 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance by a Youth for her role of Pearl Warren. Underwood can also be seen in Disney+’s “Sneakerella”.

Cruel Summer Airs on Mondays at 10:00 pm EST on Freeform and Streaming on Hulu the next day.